Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has got his fans and colleagues hailing him after a post he made on social media

With laughing emojis, the film star stated that grace is nobody's mate as he posed like American singer Michael Jackson

The Nigerian actor shared a photo side-by-side the late American actor, stating that he is his successor

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has said that late American singer Michael Jackson has handed over the baton to him.

It is not known what baton the late US singer passed on to the Nigerian film star but he seems to be excited about it.

Yul shared a photo of Jackson with a straight face and holding the mic in one of hands during one of his performances.

Yul Edochie poses like Michael Jackson. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: UGC

The Nigerian actor also placed a photo of himself just like Jackson's pose by the side. In the photo, Yul was also holding a mic and stared ahead with a straight face.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In the caption that accompanied the post, Yul wrote:

"For reasons best known to him, Michael Jackson handed over the batton to me. Grace na your mate??? DIA FADA!"

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians react

Yul got many people laughing

tracy.edwin:

"He did Odogwu. grace no be anybody mate abeg."

otitoomeniru:

"No do pass your self o."

_money.man._:

"The guy is copying you."

oshiepissetzky:

"The king is here."

igidi33:

"U too much."

stella.nazae:

"The caption tho."

ihemsngozi

"funy Yul Edochie."

brajo3csieh:

"Clapping For you sir."

salken_obi:

"MJ wey get muscle."

realnwamaka:

"their real Dad. @yuledochie they don’t know.."

You proved it's possible

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took to social media with some words of commendation for colleague Davido, adding that he has proved that it is indeed possible to crowdfund, as published by Nigerian most popular news site, Legit.ng.

The presidential hopeful went on to add that most youths vying for the position of the president in the country are mostly lacking when it comes to sufficient funds.

According to the Nollywood star, elections are generally won with billions of naira. He added that crowdfunding can be the solution for young aspirants in the country.

Source: Yen.com.gh