A little girl's vibing to Fireboy's Peru remix with English song writer Ed Sheeran has stirred reactions on social media

Like someone feeling a connection with something, she vibed and gesticulated to the song with great passion

One of the highpoint of the short video was how she sang Ed Sheeran's verse in the song that is currently making waves

Nigerian singer Fireboy's Peru remix that featured Edward Christopher Sheeran popularly known as Ed Sheeran put a little girl in an emotional mood at an event and brought out another side of her.

It is unsurprising as the song seems to be the new anthem at the moment, not only in Nigeria but in Europe.

Photo Credit: Samir Hussein, Screengrabs from Instagram video shared by @arewafamilyweddings

Source: Getty Images

This is as it recently took the number one spot on the UK Apple chart, displacing Maria Carey's Christmas song.

An 11 seconds video shared by @arewafamilyweddings on Instagram showed a little girl vibing to the song as it was being played at a function.

It was how she put so much energy in dancing and singing the song for many people.

The girl sang Ed Sheeran's verse on the song with an infectious passion and lovely gesticulations like she was doing a video shoot as the singer of the song itself.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over her display

@wan_nyties_and_more wrote:

"The young shall grow."

@mailis_harun remarked:

"They Destroyed this Girl’s future."

@nuraaaaaaya stated:

"Vibes dey here am telling u."

@habieeybii__ thought:

"Negative comment aside, she nailed everything."

