Wendy Shay has turned heads online with a new video dancing for a crowd

In the video, the Shay On You hitmaker was seen twerking to the admiration of many people

It appeared she was attending an event in which she was supposed to perform for the guests

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Addo known in the world of showbiz as Wendy Shay, has been spotted in a new video wiggling her waist for some people.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Wendy Shay was performing at an event when she decided to show off her dancing skills.

The Astalavista hitmaker, while dancing, turned her back to face the camera and did justice to some twerking moves which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Wendy Shay was dancing within a circle made up of bodyguards to prevent the excited fans from coming close to her.

Many people in the crowd took out their phones to video the singer as she showed that she was a very good dancer.

The video was posted by blogger iamphylyx and he captioned it:

"Eeeeeiiii! No be small shaking Wendy Shay Dey shake to en song ‘Break Your Waist’"

Many fans reacted to the video

Fans of the singer took to the comment section under the post to air their views on the video.

lameenwataara wrote:

"Her cocoa season"

ericato2 had this say:

"Whoever taught her how to twerk. Now she’s faaar better than some I know."

dhopestlord also commented:

"She try today e shake small…"

whizzpa__ noted:

"This girl ankasa she be sweet"

