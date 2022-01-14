“Strength and Love”: Man Pays Tribute to His Late Wife on Her Heavenly Birthday

A man lost his beautiful wife, and he is celebrating her heavenly birthday with so much love and pride

Social media user @Nmphothulo took to Twitter with a series of posts in which he celebrated his late wife

People were touched by the beautiful thread and let the man know, in the comment section, how proud his wife would be

Losing a loved one is never easy. A man took to social media on his late wife’s heavenly birthday to pay tribute to her and all that she was.

Social media user @Nmphothulo celebrates his wife's heavenly birthday, touches many.

Source: Twitter

Some search an entire lifetime to find true love. This man’s posts prove that true love lasts even beyond death.

Social media user @Nmphothulo could not be more proud of the woman his late wife was. Taking to social media on her heavenly birthday, he spoke to her in a series of touching posts.

Ndiviwe told his wife how much he loves her, thanked her for all the good she did, and apologized that he has not been on top of things as he knows she would have wanted him to be. He is trying and knows she is proud.

“Happy heavenly birthday my love. Today is your birthday muntu. We miss you dearly and we hope we are making you proud. I've done relatively well without you; the house is intact, have not broken many utensils in the house as you usually complained.”

Social media users choke up over the touching thread

Seeing the evidently pure love these two shared, left many with tears in their eyes. It is not often that you see a bond like this, which makes it even harder that the lady is now gone.

People flocked to the comment section to show Ndiviwe support, letting him know how proud his wife would be of the man that he is.

Take a look at some of the comments

@miss_lebogo said:

“I am sorry for your loss, Buti happy heavenly birthday to your late wife. Strength to you, and your loved ones ❤️ I hope you continue to make her proud. Reading this was both beautiful and emotional. I can tell the love you have for her through this thread ”

@MmalefaT said:

“God's strength to you. As a female raising two boys alone because their Father is decreased, I know exactly what you are going through. Some days are easier, some are harder but you have to put on a brave face and soldier on. You will get through this.”

@MadalanePuleng said:

@KeneMcQueen said:

Hearts break as man shares touching anniversary post about late wife

Losing a partner can be very difficult. A heartbroken South African man with the Twitter handle @xhanti_m recently took to Twitter to celebrate what would have been his 10-year anniversary, reported YEN.com.gh.

"Today would have been our 10th year anniversary," he captioned the touching Twitter post.

Soon moved South African Twitter users took to the comment section to sympathise with him. Each of them shared kind words and messages of support.

Source: YEN.com.gh