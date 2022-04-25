A video of a Mzansi granny rocking some cool dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The old lady can be seen taking centre stage as she dances with rhythm along to some worship music

Entertained Saffas gave her an online ovation in admiration and love of her rhythmic skills and performance

A video of youthful and jubilant gogo graced the social media timelines and people are absolutely loving her!

A gogo's church performance won over SA online fans. Image: Evangelist luvalo/Facebook

Source: UGC

The clip was shared on Facebook by the Evangelist luvalo page and shows the old lady taking centre stage at what appears to be a church, as she dances with rhythm and a captivating attitude along to a worship tune.

Her surrounding audience can be seen quite enthralled by her performance and they aren’t the only ones!

The post, with over 151K views, was captioned.

“Bathathe gogo”

Scores of South African online users flooded the post with love and positive comments for the energetic granny.

Joan Mawila reacted:

“The joy of the Lord, her strength.”

Pru Myfaith said:

“Amazulu ayahlokoma with her soul, may she experience grace upon grace.”

Bxbïéy Pßyçhœ Mêlly replied:

“I know her, may God bless her everywhere she goes.”

Temar Ngubane wrote:

“When God becomes the centre of your life.”

Prudence Nyalunga said:

“Praise the Lord.”

Phumzile Zwane wrote:

“Absolutely amazing. Happy for you mzali uJesu uyajabula.”

Prudence Jele responded:

“UGogo just made me miss my lovely Granny.”

