Florence Obinim has opened up about issues that tend to drag her family over her husband's actions

The gospel artiste said just like going to heaven, a couple may be separated on the day of rapture

The award-winning singer gave some scriptures from the Bible to buttress the point she was trying to make

Florence Obinim in preaching the word of God whilst answering questions about her husband said it has not been guaranteed that couples will go to heaven together.

The Gospel singer quoted the part of the Bible (Luke 17:34) that says; “on that night, I tell you, there will be two people sleeping in the same bed: one will be taken away, the other will be left behind."

Florence Obinim was speaking about her husband's scandals after she was quizzed on how she still stands by him despite all the controversies and comments about their marriage.

In her response, she said “people don’t have a final say in my life. I don’t listen to hearsays or people’s verdicts about my life or my family.

The bible advised us to turn our weeping into rejoicing and that is what I always do. Everyone will be judged according to his or her deeds so why should I bother?"

During an interview with TV XYZ, she continue that "on the day of rapture, even a married couple will be lying in bed together but one will be taken and the other will be left behind. If God who created you hasn’t judged you, then who I’m I to judge. The one you hate could be God’s loved one. I’m also the type of person who doesn’t let unnecessary things destroy my peace."

According to Mrs Obinim in the video below, “every good woman given to a man was ordained by God. The bible says every good wife comes from God,” therefore, she believes her union to the General Overseer of the International Godsway Ministries, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has been ordained by God.

