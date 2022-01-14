Kanye West allegedly got into an illegal altercation shortly after his nightclub outing with his new boo, Julia Fox

The possibly incriminating brawl happened around 3am in Los Angeles and the popular rapper was named as one of the suspects in an LAPD police report

Kim Kardashian's estranged hubby spent some time with his new boo at Delilah nightclub before leaving her there only to get into the alleged altercation outside another venue

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kanye West reportedly got into an allegedly incriminating altercation after a nightclub outing with his new bae.

Kanye West. source: Instagram/@kanyewestnews

Source: Instagram

According to TMZ, the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker left Julia Fox at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood and apparently went to downtown Los Angeles where he allegedly exchanged heated words with some people.

The heated argument took place around 3am at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street at the crack of dawn on Thursday, 13 January, reports Variety. The publication also confirmed that the US rapper has been named as a suspect in an investigation report recorded by the LAPD's Newton Division.

Kim Kardashian's estranged hubby was not arrested at the scene, the news outlet also reported. Kanye West could spend 6 months in jail if he is sentenced for the misdemeanor battery.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

DJ Khaled hosts dinner for Drake

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Khaled hosted hip-hop superstar Drake at his Miami home, US on Monday night, 20 September. The DJ shared a hilarious video that was filmed at the dinner table.

Rapper Fat Joe was also invited at the dinner party. In the funny clip, DJ Khaled kept asking his private chef, Melissa, what was on the menu.

The minute-long clip was also posted by @WordOnRd on Twitter on Tuesday morning, 21 September. It has been viewed over 30 000 times since @WordOnRd shared it on the micro-blogging app.

Tweeps have shared hilarious reactions to the video. They suggested that everyone on the dinner table, especially Drake, was starving while DJ Khaled kept disturbing them. @barbzarkive commented:

"Drake just wanna eat while DJ Khaled is just going on and on."

@Boy_fif added:

"See him do this on snap everyday but he's extra hyped cos the boy is there."

Source: YEN.com.gh