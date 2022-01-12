A daring Ghanaian man has been arrested after stealing the battery in a car of the Ghana Police Service

The young suspect was busted red-handed after stealing the car battery from the vehicle at an undisclosed location

The clip, which has been circulated widely online, has garnered tons of reactions and comments on social media

An audacious Ghanaian man has been caught red-handed after stealing the car battery in a patrol vehicle of the Ghana Police Service.

In a video circulated widely on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young suspect is seen carrying the stolen car battery on his head.

YEN.com.gh gathers that the police vehicle with a police number plate was among other cars that had been parked at an undisclosed police station.

The young man was caught red-handed after stealing the battery from the police vehicle.

In the clip making the rounds on social media, some voices in the background could be heard asking why he would dare steal from a police car.

The video has got internet surfers amazed, with many equally astonished by the suspect's confidence in pursuing a move to steal from the police.

Police Arrest 26-year-old Man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the Northern Region for stealing goats and sellotaping their mouths.

The suspect, Haruna Zakaria, was driving an Opel Astra with registration number BA 1538-12 loaded with some of the goats.

Confirming the incident, the Savelugu Municipal Police Commander, DSP Twumasi Ankrah, said the animals are currently with the police adding that 18 of the animals are alive, whiles some suffocated to death.

Phone Thief Arrested

Also, a thief has been arrested after broadcasting himself live with a phone he had stolen. BBC reports that the man unknowingly showed his face to thousands on Tuesday, October 19, after snatching a journalist’s phone while live streaming.

The thief, on a motorbike, was seen casually smoking a cigarette as he sped away with the phone belonging to Mahmoud Ragheb.

According to Ragheb's employer, Youm7, the incident happened on a bridge in Shubra Al-Khaimah, the country’s fourth-largest city.

