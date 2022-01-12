D-Black has released a plush Mercedes Benz to mark his birthday today, January 12, 2022

The rapper was spotted in photos posing in front of his 'new baby' and thanked God for life

D-Black is noted as one of the most successful entertainment entrepreneurs in Ghana

Ghanaian rapper and musician, Desmond Blackmore famed in entertainment circles as D-Black has pampered himself on the occasion of his birthday today, January 12, 2022.

To celebrate the big day, the rapper and businessman decided to buy a car for himself to give himself a special treat.

He decided to pamper himself by acquiring a Mercedes Benz S550 and flaunted it on social media.

Photos of D-Black. Source: Instagram/dblackgh

Source: Instagram

The Vera hitmaker was seen standing in front of the car in what looked like a house as he flaunted it for all to see.

His new whip had a huge red ribbon placed on the bonnet and was looking quite classy than regular cars.

After posting the photos, D-Black captioned them:

"+1 so I got myself a New Mercedez S 550. Grateful for Life & The Blessings God continues to show me. Grateful for the people that continue to support & love me. Grateful for it all. Happy Birthday to the Enjoyment Minister"

Fans react to the birthday post

Many fans of the rapper popularly known in recent times as the 'Enjoyment Minister" took to the comment section to comment on the post.

clementosuarez came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday mr minister. Keep enjoying"

Blogger ghkwaku also wrote:

"I de see the number plate still. Lol happy birthday my don"

captainplanet4x4 also commented:

"Happy Birthday Gee More Blessings"

