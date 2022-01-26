A young Nigerian man has definitely etched his name in gold as he finished from the University of Lagos in style

Somto Lambert cleared over 10 awards in school as he graduated with a first-class degree from the department of chemical engineering

Apart from showing off his stunning result, the young man revealed other interesting things he did in school

Somto Lambert became the recipient of the prize for the best graduating chemical engineering student at the 52nd convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos after finishing in rock-solid fashion.

The young man graduated with a 4.87 CGPA in a 5.0 grading system and cleared numerous awards in the process, including double honours for being the best 400 level chemical engineering student in the 2018/2019 academic session.

He bagged over 10 awards in school Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Somto Lambert

Announcing his feat on social media platform LinkedIn, Somto expressed gratitude to God for a successful undergraduate programme.

He did other things on campus

Showing off his amazing result sheet, the brilliant scholar stated that there were other activities he engaged in on campus.

"...I was functional as I led tutorials and extra-curricula activities in my department. I also worked on the EFICO RESOURCES platform, where I assisted students across Nigeria in developing the skills they need to succeed in the real world,'' he wrote.

The young man added that he's not stopping at this success but is pumped up to do even better in the future.

Congratulatory messages pour in for the young man

Adigidzi Ephraim Enoch said:

"This is amazing Somto Lambert.

"Massive congratulations to you!!!

"These aren't just mere achievements, they were birthed out of the work you've put in, indeed it paid off!!

"Congratulations once more."

Dr Cajetan C. Anyanwu opined:

"Bravo and congratulations my boy, you have done excellently well and i believe this will open doors for a very bright future for you IJN."

Matthew K. Otebah wrote:

"You are such a genius Lambert. Well done and Congratulations. Achieving such grades in Chemical Engineering shows how serious you are as an individual. I am a graduate of Chemical Engineering and I know the hard work to put in before getting the average. Go higher bro."

Williams Charles said:

"I just couldn't stop looking at the result I just couldn't stop.....I just can't am sorry too say this but I had too screenshot it ......just wow ....just wow."

