A young Black man known on Twitter as Trell Floyd has bagged his second master's from Walden University

He has recounted that the journey to securing the milestone was not easy, but he persevered and made it

Trell Floyd finally achieved his goal as he released impressive photos donning his graduation robe to commemorate the victory

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When Trell Floyd began his journey to acquire a second postgraduate degree, he understood what it would take to realise his dream of achieving higher education.

The young Black man knew that it would not come to him easy but believed and persevered. He never stopped in the face of challenges.

Trell Floyd, who owns the Twitter account Trigga Thee Graduate, MS, MPA, finally earned his second master's. He shared the achievement in a post that appears to have been deleted.

“You can do anything as long as you don't stop believing” - Young Man Says as He Bags 2nd Master's Photo credit: Trell Floyd

Source: Twitter

Secured milestone

''Yea, I understood the assignment! I can't believe that I graduate with my second master's in exactly one month,'' he said, crediting God for the feat.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''Thank you, God, for getting me here. I'm humbly grateful! Here’s a little sneak peek of my grad pics more to come @WaldenU,'' he said.

In a subsequent post, Trell_Floyd wrote:

“You can do anything as long as you don't stop believing. When it is meant to be, it will be. You just have to follow your heart.

''The journey wasn’t easy but I GRADUATED… I mastered it again.''

Trell_Floyd's alma mater, together with other followers, has shared in his joy underneath the post.

Reactions

Walden University wrote:

''You're an inspiration!! Congratulations! - Kelly Nicole, Community Manager.''

Trell_Floyd replied:

''Thank you so much.''

Dwight said:

''Congratulations. Job well done!''

Black Lady Becomes Lawyer

Meanwhile, after three years of law school, Bernice Hodge, Esq, has made herself proud by clocking a laudable milestone as she becomes a lawyer.

In a LinkedIn post, the young lady celebrates the achievement and significant stage in her life as she recalled the journey.

Besides committing years to her studies in law school, Hodge recounted that she put in 495 hours of swotting for the bar. And, it has paid off.

GH Lady Sets Record as She Graduates as Valedictorian

In other stories on YEN.com.gh, Elizabeth Naa Abiana Morton swept a record of eight academic prizes out of 13 categories as she graduated from the School of Medicine of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

The Ghanaian student also graduated as the 2021 valedictorian during the university’s sixth congregation on November 12 in Sokode-Lokoe in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Morton bagged the Best Graduating Female Student award in Community Medicine. Other awards She then cleared the Best Graduating Student awards in Cardiothoracic Surgery, Medicine & Therapeutics, Community Medicine, and Obstetrics & Gynaecology, as well as three Overall Outstanding Graduating MB, ChB Student awards.

Source: YEN.com.gh