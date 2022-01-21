A brilliant Nigerian man, Oluwaseyi Atanranshe, has graduated from UNILAG with a CGPA of 4.92/5.00

Going on LinkedIn and sharing photos of his graduation ceremony, he revealed that he was the best graduating student in different fields

Many Nigerians who were wowed by his achievement took to his comment section to applaud his great effort

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian man, Oluwaseyi Atanranshe, has gone online to reveal how he finished at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in flying colours.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, the young man stated that he bagged a total of 10 awards for his sterling performance in school.

The young man was massively celebrated on social media. Photo source: LinkedIn/Oluwaseyi Atanranshe

Source: UGC

Also a chartered accountant

He emerged as the best graduating student in the accounting department, faculty of management sciences, humanities for 2020 set with a CGPA of 4.92/5.00.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Oluawaseyi said that he has also completed his chartered accountancy professional exams and has over 11 awards in that area.

He thanked God

The man thanked God and all those who supported him in any way throughout his journey to get to where he is today.

Messages of congratulations filled his comment section as people expressed their amazement at his achieved feat.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Chisom Nwafor said:

"Congratulations dear."

Ejikeme Uchenna said:

"Congratulations brother."

Omotola Adebayo said:

"Congratulations dear."

Adewale Ogunyale said:

"Great work."

Precious Onotu said:

"Hearty congratulations."

Another Nigerian who bagged first class

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, showcased his lofty academic achievements made in years.

Making a Twitter post, he shared a photo of his sterling WAEC result in 2015 where he had a total of eight distinctions.

Another photo captured some of his results as an engineering undergraduate where almost all the exams he sat came out in A's.

Nigerian lady graduated well

In similar news, a young Nigerian lady, Olajumoke Sorungbe, went online to celebrate herself after emerging as the best graduating student in the faculty of law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Sharing a snapshot of the number of students with distinctions by faculty, she was the only person who got that feat in hers while others had multiples.

Source: YEN.com.gh