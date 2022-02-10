Robyn Rihanna Fenty recently took to her social media pages to share some more photos rocking her baby bump

In the photos, the billionaire businesswoman and singer sported a barechested lace-up top with a pair of leggings

This comes several days after she finally revealed her pregnancy to the world in a cute photoshoot with rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky

If you think Rihanna's streetstyle is phenomenal then you certainly aren't ready for her maternity fashion as it is already proving to be one for the books.

On February 7, the billionaire businesswoman and singer stepped out sporting her growing bump and some cleavage, making it her first post-announcement pregnancy look.

The billionaire expectant mum stepped out in an all-black ensemble. Photo credit: @rihanna

The expectant mother rocked an all-black look which - according to Highsnobiety - consisted of The Attico's stirrup leggings, a WARDROBE.NYC x Carhartt cropped bomber jacket over a custom Jacquie Aiche 14K gold bra.

According to the site, Rihanna's version cost N15 million ($36k).

On foot, she rocked a pair of black pumps with an embellished ankle strap.

See post below:

Vintage and expensive: Rihanna dons N4.4m pink designer coat in pregnancy reveal photos

Photos of the 33-year-old singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman, posing alongside A$AP Rocky have since flooded social media.

However, what Rihanna wore in the photos was anything but a regular coat - she is a superstar after all.

Walking the streets of Harlem, where Rocky grew up, in a snowstorm wearing an expensive hot pink coat worth thousands of dollars, a gold chain-link belt and a very rare vintage cross necklace with gripoix crystals draped over her bare stomach, the singer looked exceptionally happy.

Nicki Minaj rocks N240k boots as she sports pink feather coat for new music video

Nicki Minaj brought a Barbie-like take to spy style in her new music video with Lil Baby, Do We Have A Problem? and her look is gorgeous!

The singer recently took to her Instagram page to announce the release of the visuals which sees her take on the role of a top-secret agent fighting with criminal Hardrict (Lil Baby) to infiltrate an auction.

For her role, the rapper and mother of one dressed in a pink tulle Atelier Zuhra custom coat. Covered in feather accents, the bold coat was layered over a black bodysuit beneath a sheer black dress and for her feet, she rocked some expensive knee-high boots.

