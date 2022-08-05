Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rallied African countries to support his country in the ongoing war with Russia

Zelensky told African countries that Russia was attempting to buy their loyalty and freedoms with oil

He said there was strong evidence on the continent that Russia did not trust in Africa and Putin was not a reliable ally to efforts to solve Africa's problems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent the strongest message yet to African countries since Russia invaded his country, asking the continent to take a firm stance for justice.

Zelensky held a rare virtual meeting with journalists from Africa on Thursday, August 4, 2022, where he warned countries on the continent to wary about recent friendly gestures.

"Russia is not investing in African countries. That means Russia does not believe in you. All they are doing is making political investments. They have just 1% of investments in Africa, yet they are 30 times the size of Ukraine,” a translator explained Zelensky's admonition from Ukrainian to English during virtual press conference that lasted for about an our.

Volodymyr Zelensky wants African countries to be on the side of the truth.

Source: AFP

In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine after dismissing concerns that it was planning an attack. Vladimir Putin cited the presence ‘Nazists’ in Zelensky-led Ukraine, but the invasion has been blamed on Ukraine's openness to joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Since the war broke out over the invasion, many countries have condemned the Putin-led invasion. Ghana is among the countries that have condemned the invasion the Africa remains generally divided and silent.

Zelensky told the online presser attended by YEN.com.gh that while many African countries had done a great job to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it must not end there.

“I don’t believe that there should be a neutral position. Maybe it is because I have been in this war all this time. But neutrality is the wrong attitude. There cannot be any neutrality between life and death, between life and famine," he said.

Answering a question by a Kenyan journalist on what his countries and other states can do to support Ukraine, Zelensky said states who are on the side of "the truth" must rally their regional blocks to punish Russia and Putin via a boycott.

"Ukraine would like the African countries not just to support us…but they should support the truth. There is no value we can attach to freedom, and Russia cannot be using the oil to buy the freedom of others,” he stressed.

Zelensky told African states that Ukraine was on the side of righteous and urged the continent to take a firm stand for peace and justice.

Ghana condemns Russia's invasion and attacks launched on Ukraine

Meanwhile the government of Ghana has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine and called for a withdrawal of troops and an end to the war immediately.

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on graphic.com.gh, made the statement on behalf of the country.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister wrote:

"Today, the world woke up to the bombardment and invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Ghana condemns unreservedly this unprovoked attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a United Nations Member State and calls on Russia to withdraw and end the war".

Source: YEN.com.gh