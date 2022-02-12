Benedicta Gafah has once again released a video showing off her fashion qualities in a bedazzling dress by Luxiwear Gh

In the attention-grabbing clip, she added curly hair extensions and a pair of designer high heels to complete her looks

Fans who headed to the comment section of her Instagram post said she is extremely beautiful

Actress Benedicta Gafah has shown that she has no limits to exuding her fashion qualities or showing off her flawless fashion credentials.

The Mirror Girl movie star, 29, has once again released an attention-grabbing video flexing her beauty in a one-hand dress styled by Luxiwear Gh.

She added gorgeous curly hair extensions and a pair of designer high heels to complete her looks.

According to the actress, she has a toxic trait for good-looking ensembles. ''I don’t care about its size,'' she said.

''My toxic trait is once the outfit looks good, I don’t care about its size, I’m getting it and no matter how late I am for the event, I’m taking pictures,'' she shared on her Instagram account.

Benedicta Gafah was captured striding her confidence as she flaunted her lovely figure in the clip, which has raked in thousands of views.

Social media reactions

Her traffic-stopping clip has gained the comments of fans as well. YEN.com.gh shared some sweet compliments below:

Iam_dele_official said:

''My beautiful queen.''

Maaame_nyarko commented:

''Abuburo kosua.''

Festustgt said:

''Beautiful.''

