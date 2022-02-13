Two short videos have captured a Nigerian man's reaction after his wife cleared the almost GHC20,000 money he was owing

The woman said the man has been paying back the money he borrowed for years every month and was still not done

When the wife called him into their room to show that she has paid off the remainder of the debt with her savings, he cried for joy

A Nigerian woman has gone online to make a series of videos to show the moment she informed her husband his debt has been cleared.

She said she did not clear his debt as a way to be proud that she has money but to give him a big relief.

The woman said that the husband borrowed the money from the bank about three years ago because he wanted to give his family comfort in the home.

According to the wife, the man has been paying the money monthly. The woman stated that when she moved in with him abroad, she thought she was going to start work immediately.

She added that she has been hoping to be blessed so that she can clear the debt for him. In her words:

“I’ve been saving because I want to put smiles on my husband’s face. I want to see him relieved from this stress.”

When she got the full info of what her husband was owning, she realized he still has €2,900 (almost GHC20,000) to pay. The woman paid off everything.

After speaking to her audience, she called her husband in and showed him what he has done. When the man saw the blessing, he carried her up that both of them fell on the floor.

The man sat on the floor and started singing praise to God in the Igbo language in tears. It was such an emotional thing to watch.

