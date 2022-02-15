A young Nigerian, Chinedu Ihekwoaba, has said that despite giving his former girlfriend N15,000, she never appreciated it

The man said at that time many years ago, he was only earning N29,800 on monthly basis as a corps member

Many Nigerians on Twitter asked him if he collected the N15,000 before breaking up with the ungrateful lady

A young Nigerian man, Chinedu Ihekwoaba, has gone online to narrate how his ex-girlfriend once asked him for N20,000 for her birthday when he was only earning N19,800 as corps member years ago.

He said his total earning monthly was N29,800 if he considers the N10,000 he was getting from his primary place of assignment.

The man said he broke up with his girlfriend after he gave her N15,000. Photo source: @thepoetpreneur

I broke up with her

The man tried and gave her N15,000, leaving N14800 from his salary to sustain himself for the month.

According to Chinedu, the lady never appreciated it and said that she would not say "thank you" until he makes it up to the N20,000. He said that broke the camel's back for him as he ended the relationship.

Read his post below:

Did you collect the N15k back?

Those who reacted to the post wanted to know if he got back the N15,000 from the lady who they described as ungrateful.

Below are some of the reactions to the post:

@Ojiamaka_ said:

"Most times I wonder how some people are able to say stuff like this and mean it."

@jaypharsh said:

"You no collect your money back."

@ejikemekassy2 said:

"Just a quick question, you collect you 15k abi?"

@Lifu47 said:

"U free the 15k just like dat?"

@iamMista_jay said:

"Did you collect the 15k back in cash or transfer? If you haven't till this day, Tag her make we help you collet am."

@fem_desmond said:

"U shoulda said she should transfer the 15k back so that u can pay her in full..When she transfer it block her papa."

Source: YEN.com.gh