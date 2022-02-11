A young man, Fisayo Fosudo, has gone online to reveal that he donated Ghc15,372 to his former school

Fisayo who graduated many years ago revealed that his old department's association in the university did a lot to support him

Many took to his comment section to celebrate him as some said he motivated them to do the same thing

A visual storyteller and tech reviewer, Fisayo Fosudo, went online on Thursday, February 10, to share how he rewarded his department.

Fisayo revealed that he donated the sum of Ghc15,372 to his department's association in the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The man was praised online for his donation. Photo source: @Fosudo

The association helped him

The UNILAG graduate wondered how time flew by, saying it has been over five years he graduated from the department.

He stated that the department's association shaped him into who he is today. While still in the department, he was able to create programs that positively affected many lives.

Photos shared on the platform have him posing with a ceremonial cheque as he presented it.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 2,000 likes with hundreds of retweets.

Below are some of the reactions:

@callmeteslim said:

"Great move. God bless you."

@clintonkris2101 said:

"So you finished from UNILAG. What's it about UNILAG and producing talents?"

@darkwiiingduck said:

"Na pesin wey like een school de do this thing sha."

@Ifeanyireginal1 said:

"My fellow policy maker you have done noble."

@ifeolunu said:

"Niceeee... to think I was a Unilag NESA Member that year too."

@OkoloIfechukwu said:

"Things I love to see."

@Golddenginger said:

"Can never be me."

@Real_Ija said:

"How did I not know Fisayo is an Alumni of my department."

Another young man blessed his alma mater

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man, Olumide Soyombo, made many people smile with his resources. After being blessed, he returned to his former secondary school.

Getting to Airforce Comprehensive School after 22 years, the man launched an education endowment fund with the sum of N20 million.

Olumide said that going back to the school stirred up many memories for him. He even stated that he saw his old locker.

