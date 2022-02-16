An NGO called Triplets Ghetto Kids shared an amazing video of a group of kids dancing their little hearts out

The NGO uses music and dance to assist children that are disadvantaged and it's clear that these kids are living their extra lives

Social media users loved every second of the viral video, which gained over 6.8 million views and thousands of comments

Instagram account @ghettokids_tfug had peeps bopping and jiving after sharing a video of a group of kids breaking it down. The NGO uses music, dance, and drama to assist disadvantaged children, some of who are orphans and others who live on the street.

The latest video shared by the NGO displayed a group of kids showing off some killer dance moves. Two boys dressed in blue shorts stole the show with their unique leg and arm movements that resulted in the other children cheering them on.

With over 6.8 million views on Instagram, the joyful kids went viral and gained tons of respect from netizens who appreciated their attitudes.

The clip also gained 291 000 likes on the NGO's page. Below is a reshare by another popular dance page online:

Cyber citizens love the kids' vibe

@djsequinella_ said:

"I NEED TO MAKE IT MY LIFE MISSION TO MEET THESE KIDS. I LOVE THEM. MUSICALITY IS SO ON POINT!!!"

@hosmakorani shared:

"I was wishing the video wouldn't end... These guys are so flawless."

@shayshay_2hott wrote:

"They are so innocent and full of life!!! I love watching them."

@iamofficiallexis commented:

"This is crazy fun to watch."

@luv_frenchie responded with:

"These kids are everything."

@real_montero added:

"Absolutely amazing."

