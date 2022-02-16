Popular social media user @voronina_valeria_ shocked online users with a stunning makeup transformation

She posted a clip on TikTok that showed her transitioning from a casual look to someone that looks completely different

The post gained a million views with messages of praise, confusion and even a little suspicion making their way into the comments section

TikToker @voronina_valeria_ left the internet shook with an extraordinary makeup transformation. The content creator began the video showing off herself in what could be called her at-home attire. The video soon transitioned to reveal the glow up and @voronina_valeria_ doesn't even look like the same person.

@voronina_valeria_ who currently has 2.2 million followers under her name added the clip to a collection of other videos. These clips under the playlist 'transformations' focus on her insane makeup skills and ability to transform herself.

The post caught the eye of a million online users. Some users could not believe that the video only had one person in it while others praised @voronina_valeria_ for her remarkable talent with makeup.

Watch her viral clip below:

Social media users are in shock at her skills

@Amanda said:

"I truly do not believe this is the same person."

@Sientje shared:

"At this point, we need a time-lapse of you doing the makeup."

@user8782413190133 wrote:

"But the lips are completely different. Please help me understand."

@Chasd22 believes:

"She uses some kind of filter. She has to. I can literally see small glitches in the after videos."

@user626560725767 responded with:

"If this is really the same person I'm going to the makeup store asap."

@Sfloss added:

"It’s defo the same person but jeez makeup is powerful."

