A popular TikToker, Nelly Rivera (@nellymarieeee), took to social media to share a mesmerising belly dance video

She can be seen showing off her own unique version of the fire drill - “Stop, drop and roll”- in the clip

The talented dancer’s hip and torso movements left her online audience in awe as they commented with their admiration

Popular TikToker Nelly Rivera (@nellymarieeee) had the cyber community mesmerised by her impressive belly dancing in a video she posted recently.

Nelly Rivera took to social media to share a mesmerising belly dance video. Image: @nellymarieeee/TikTok

In the clip, she demonstrates her own rendition of how to “stop, drop and roll” should one find themselves in a heated situation. Nelly can be seen winding her waist with ease, imitating a snake’s slithery movements.

Belly dancing has origins in Egypt. It features movements of the hips and torso. It has evolved to take many different forms depending on the country and region, both in costume and dance style.

The post has over 196.5K views on TikTok and peeps are in absolute awe of Nelly’s moves.

Steph reacted:

“Seeing you always helps.”

Y TU QUIEN ERES said:

“Get it friend.”

Stevie Mattis commented:

“I’m like mesmerised. That roll was immaculate!”

traceEffect shared:

“This by far is the best belly roll I've ever seen. #skills”

Zena love replied:

“Omg, you look like Selena.”

Nessa responded:

“My lower back said nope, go home and stay in bed.”

mr pool reacted:

“I am on fire... wait it's not working.”

Christina.Noel. shared:

“I swear you’re my favourite person on TT! Sooooo beautiful!”

