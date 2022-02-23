Actress Afia Schwar's daughter, Adiepena, has grown so fast and big in a new video shared on social media

She is seen doing the traditional dance, Agbaja, so beautifully while she conversed with her mother

Pena's video has triggered massive response from fans who have admired how fast, and big she has grown in recent times

Afia Schwar’s daughter, Adiepena Geiling E. Amankona, known popularly as Pena, has grown so big and fast as shown in her new video.

She was having a hearty chat with her mother amid dancing in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram.

During the conversation, Afia Schwar is heard asking Pena to tell her about the dance (it seems they had talked about it before).

Just then she started dancing what she described as “abaja” instead of “Agbaja”, the traditional dance of the Ewes from the Volta Region.

She went on telling her mother how the Agbaja dance is made during the Hogbetsotso festival.

Fans react to Pena’s video

The video has got many people reacting with love and laughter emojis.

Those who commented also described how big, lovely, and adorable Pena has grown currently.

Others also admired her dance moves and bubbly nature.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

archipalago: “She really growing.”

celinealowodor: “That’s my ewe baby.”

afia_gem: “She is growing beautifully.”

imbombella: “Pena I just love you what a beautiful smile.”

xynelle_parker: “You are growing into a very pretty lady...I love your abaja dance though.”

nellyluvcm: “Pena is so adorable. God bless Mum for sharing Pena with us. So full of love.”

dhafflus_onlineshop: “Her smile is beautiful.”

akosua.amofah: “Sis Afia your baby girl is growing so beautifully. She is now a big girl oo.”

arethasamara1_empire: “eiiiii Pena is adorable ooo.”

