A Nigerian lady has caused an uproar on social media after sharing a tough assignment a primary 3 pupil was given

The lady identified as Aisha Umar Bello knocked the school for giving a young mind such an assignment stressing that she as a graduate find it difficult to attempt

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the Russo-Ukraine themed assignment for a primary 3 student

The ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war has become the headache of a primary 3 student after it was given as an assignment.

This is after a Nigerian lady, Aisha Umar Bello, took to Twitter to share the 'hard' assignment wondering why a school would give such to a primary 3 student.

The lady said she can't solve the question even as a graduate

Source: Getty Images

Aisha marvelled that she being a graduate would have difficulty attempting the assignment if given.

She sought help from netizens in answering the question.

The homework reads:

"World War One.

"How is it similar to the current Russia-Ukrainian fight?"

Social media reacts

@imfLoReen opined:

"Bro!!! They are not even allowing these kids to be kids. They bombard them with unnecessary things at the foundation stage of education. FGS."

@abba_g_ wrote:

"The thing is our schools have completely lost it, they are going over board and some claim they are teaching the kids Oxford/Cambridge standard and no one is checking them, in simple words the syllabus they are adopting is too advanced for these kids."

@AhmedRufai24 thought:

"On a serious note, this question the not that child. Abi na her project topic be dat. The teacher should what to give her student as homework not what will gather the whole community to be doing ultimate search."

@DhulQarneine said:

"Just write...There's nothing similar because I can't juxtapose or narrate what I didn't experience, but one thing I never heard of is the issue black racism during WWI, just as we have now.

"Thank you."

@beebah5 commented:

"Send it back to teacher with stern warnings... Under what subject? What is the relevance? This is degree level question for international relations."

Boy cries uncontrollably, says no one will survive when Russia sends bombs to Nigeria

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a little boy had wept uncontrollably over the fear of Russia sending bombs to destroy Nigeria.

In a new video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, a lady saw a little boy crying and enquired from him why he wept.

He tearfully opined when Russia does that, no one will survive it, including himself.

''If they (Russia) send the bomb to Nigeria, all of us will now die,'' the lad lamented.

