A Nigerian boy named John Junior has shown that talent can be found anywhere in the world even under the Oshodi bridge

The boy was recently found under the Oshodi Bridge in Lagos by Chess in Slums Africa and he is being trained in the nice game of chess

The boy also has incredible singing skills as he has been seen performing so nicely with a melodious voice that has wowed many

Chess in Slums Africa has found a talented boy under the Oshodi bridge in Lagos state where he usually passes his night.

The boy identified as John Junior came to Lagos from Jos and is fluent in Hausa and English languages.

He had no place to lay his head

But having no place to stay meant that John had to pass his nights under the bridge in harsh weather conditions.

But help came his way when Chess in Slums Africa found him. The organisation started training him in the game of chess and coding.

He has singing skills too

However, John also has incredible singing skills because a video of him performing showed that he is blessed with a nice voice. John who also calls himself 'Black Tiger' has aspirations of becoming a great musician and living in Lekki.

Narrating the boy's story, Chess in Slums Africa wrote of how they have helped the boy and others in his situation:

"We rented out a three-bedroom serviced apartment for the next one month to house Junior and ten other boys that live under the brige until we can get them a more permanent home."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react, praise the boy for his beautiful voice

Many who saw the boy's skills took to the comment section to express their views as follows:

@shallowmee_ said:

"He has such a beautiful voice....you definitely wouldn't tell from just a glance at him..... Welldone to the chessinslums team."

@flyguyfreddie reacted:

"And boy can he sing! His dreams are valid."

@wllmsdiwura commented:

"Eiii God! When will we build a Nigeria that can house the dreams of young talents like this?! Mehn. Thank you though, for giving these ones a reason to hold on until they can get the life they've always wanted."

