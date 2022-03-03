A young man by the name of Michael Kobina Dunfer is a Denmark based Ghanaian man who is a drummer and a full-time worker

He has been working at the Airport as an aeroplane pusher for 17 years since moving abroad

Michael landed his well paying job at the airport after playing for a client who later advised him to get a job aside drumming

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Ghanaian man living in Denmark by the name of Michael Kobina Dunfer has been granted an interview by YEN.com.gh where he opened up about his journey to working as a drummer and aeroplane pusher abroad.

Michael in an interview with Zion Felix Photo credit: Zion Felix Entertainment/YouTube

Source: UGC

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Zion Felix had Michael sharing that he has been working at the airport as an airplane pusher for 17 years and he is a part-time drummer along side.

How he landed his job at the airport in Denmark

Michael shared that after working full-time as a drummer for years in Denmark, he along with his team were playing a show for a man and after the night, their client asked them where they see themselves in 5 years.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to Michael, he kept thinking about the question he was asked and could not feature out why his client threw such a question at him.

Later that night, he gave the man a call and politely asked him why he asked his earlier question.

The client told him that he is very young and has his whole life ahead of him hence drumming should not be the only job he does.

Thankfully, the client happened to work at the airport and got Michael employed after guiding him to take a number of courses.

A video of the young man's journey thus far has been linked below;

Japan-Based Ghanaian Man Advises People to Leave Ghana If They Make Less Than Ghc1000

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man based in Japan was recently granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he shares his opinion on why people need to look for greener pastures abroad.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the man identified as Fiifi Boateng stating that if one stays in Ghana and is unable to make from Ghc1,000 to Ghc2,000 within a day, it is advisable for any Ghanaian to migrate abroad.

In the interview, Fiifi explained that he sees no point in living in a country where one earns peanuts when they stay to make much more if they leave the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh