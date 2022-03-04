A young man saw a woman trying to load her groceries into her car and decided to be kind and to help her do that

But he discovered in the process that the woman recently lost her son who would normally do such things for her

The discovery made the two of them emotional as they hugged in the video, eliciting emotional comments on social media

After buying some groceries at the store, a woman tried loading them in her car, but suddenly, a young man came to help her do that.

As they got talking, the young man discovered that the woman recently lost her son who would normally help her do such chores.

The man became emotional

The young man on hearing the woman's story became very emotional as they both hugged in the video. The man could be seen stopping what he was doing to listen and then hug the woman.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the emotional video was posted on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, it elicited further emotional reactions from members of the public. Here are a few of the reactions:

@erincarriker.outdoors said:

"And here I am crying at the gym. Such good people in this world."

@lifeonclevelandave reacted:

"God sends Angels in different ways."

@dreziaku said:

"God sends us angels disguised as people."

@neeeestor reacted:

"In a world full of crazy chaos we find that humanity still has a place in our hearts… thanks for sharing!"

@lynda0315 commented:

"This was so kind. I definitely think her son sent this Angel to help her."

@manifestingmekia said:

"It cost 0.00 to be kind!!! Bless this gentleman and prayers over this lady who lost her son."

