Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke, and her mother Sophia Momodu gave their fans something to talk about after engaging in an argument

The mother decided to limit her daughter's juice intake and Imade felt she was making life a bit hard for her

In the hilarious video, the little girl packed her bags and threatened to head to her grandfather's house

The daughter of music superstar, Davido, Imade Adeleke, and her mother, Sophia Momodu have stirred massive reactions online.

Sophia felt the need to reduce Imade's juice intake while she was on mid-term break but she wasn't cool with the idea and felt her mother was making life difficult for her.

Interesting video of Imade and her mum emerges. Credit: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

In the video that emerged online, Imade threatened to leave the house and go to her grandpa's where she won't be too stressed.

She parked her bags and was ready to leave the house for Sophia.

Watch the interesting conversation below:

Nigerians react to mothr and daughter video

A number of social media users have reacted differently to the interesting mother and daughter video.

We captured some of the comments, read below:

Pweetie4:

"Because of juice na make life no fair."

Ladydartech:

"Strategy to collect money from her Father."

Therealposhest_nk:

"How is limiting d intake of juice from her daughter be hard life."

Vogueby_ad:

"E get the kain things wey all these rich kids dey talk and do wey be say if we try am for our time. Dem go reset use with better beating. Choi, I missed when childhood was sweet."

Mystic__curves:

"Where this little one wan run go like this? Abi which kain talk be this, Una no dey beat these kids o."

Source: YEN.com.gh