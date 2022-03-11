Music superstar Davido has made a comment about how brilliant his daughters Imade and Hailey Adeleke are

The singer during a BBC interview revealed that his two daughters have been asking him why their mothers are not the same

He also said his son, Ifeanyi, is still a baby but the daughters are full of questions, Nigerians have reacted to the video that emerged online

Nigerian famous singer Davido made some remarks about his lovely family during a recent interview with BBC.

The Risky crooner said his two daughters, Imade and Hailey Adeleke have started asking him probing questions about their mothers.

Davido speaks about his daughters, Imade and Hailey. Credit: @haileyadeleke_ @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, his son, Ifeanyi, is still a baby but the other grown-up daughters have asked him why their mothers are not the same. He stated:

"My son is still a baby, my two daughters are old and they have been asking why are their mums different and stuff like that, why don't we live with you."

Check out the post below:

Watch Davido speak more about his career with BBC below:

Nigerians advise Davido

Nigerians have reacted differently to Davido's interview. Some noted that such questions will arise when one decides to impregnate different women.

We captured some of the comments, read below:

T.cizzy_couture:

"That's why you need to marry #Chioma now."

Jumi_bi:

"Wahalana that imade go talk am."

Omosexy1415:

"Your dad is father abraham of our time."

Endurancesundayobi:

"They're still kids, at the right time they will understand why."

Ophixialvictor:

"Nah questions I Dey avoid be all these for life."

Engr_joseph_alo:

"Thats what happens when you impregnate different women."

Tonnadim:

"Their mums are different bcos they don’t know their mum is not married to their dad and their mum are single mum and they are not living with you bcos you are yet to get married to their mum… later, you would explain this to them, not now."

Imade asks mother why she didn't give birth to Hailey in viral video

Earlier, Nigeria's number 1 new site, Legit.ng, previously reported that Imade and Hailey, both daughters of music superstar Davido had a nice family time with their mothers in Ghana.

During their conversation, Imade asked her mother, Sophia Momodu why she was not the one who gave birth to her half-sister, Hailey.

Her mother's smart response that she is the mother of both of them generated massive reactions from people on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh