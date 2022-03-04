Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady's actions got many people talking on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After @thatEsselguy took to his Twitter timeline to share that one of his friends met a young lady and just a day after their meet-up, the lady texted his friend asking him to buy food for her, many people had a lot to say about it.

WhatsApp conversation, surprised man Photo credit: @thatEsselguy/Twitter, Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 3,000 reactions with 1,300 comments and 27 shares.

Some of the interesting comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

Bright Donkor commented:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

More than half of the population have experienced that my bro .. you are not the first person

Frank Kwame Kpeme wrote:

They will say it's a test but...If you send the MoMo, wo ye jon...if you don't send, wo ye stingy. So just ignore the chat or change topic‍♂️...if she brings it up again ask if her father dey anaa. If she bores, you too tell am say ebi test

From Prince Worships:

Hw3 , lunch is even small . I met a lady for the first time and the next day she requested for my IPhone 11 Pro Max. The way I insulted her in my head in Prophet Kofi Oduro’s voice “Woyaale”.

Esther Kamara shared:

There’s nothing wrong in asking we don’t know her situation at the moment she requested I rest my case

Ahorlu Emmanuela wrote:

For me I don't think it's good to start asking things from a guy you met but even in the Bible says ask and shall be given to you

GH man sadly recounts how another guy used banku and tilapia to snatch his girlfriend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man shared his breakup story on a popular Twitter page, Acccrrraaa, after he recounted how a guy used food to snatch his girlfriend.

Taking to the Twitter page, the young man, in a series of posts, indicated that he lost his lover to another guy who bought banku and tilapia for her.

The young man indicated that his girlfriend was called Regina and called the wrath of God upon her for breaking his heart.

Source: YEN.com.gh