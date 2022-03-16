An old man has become an internet sensation after a video showing his energetic dance showcase went viral

The old man who was vibing hard with his wife on the dance floor caught the attention of other dancers

As he did fast scissors-like legwork, people, particularly ladies, stopped dancing to watch him in admiration

Social media users have gushed over a video of an old man dancing effortlessly at an outing with his woman.

As things progressed, the old man's energy was unmatched by his wife and son felt by other persons on the dance floor.

He danced with great energy and skill Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ladbible

In a cute video shared by @ladbible on Instagram, the old man started with soft legwork as he and his wife danced to Billie Jean by the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

In split seconds, the man switched positions and tempo as he took his dancing to a different level with fast legwork.

He made a scissors-like legwork dance move that was complemented with his hands. At this point, ladies on the dance floor stopped dancing to watch him.

It was also how he danced with youthful energy for many netizens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail the old dancer

@chelseab_ll said:

"You’re not that fun @nandooo_x you’ll be sat with face in im corner whilst I’m busting moves at 65."

@manavagrawal1 said:

"Okay I didn't want to live after 50-60 yrs cause of all illness I'd rather die. But this man is my hero this point onwards."

@mio_6 said:

"Some of you can't dance to save your lives but would be saying "if this isn't us, I don't want". You may be the problem."

@arlzcocoparker said:

"@brownie_mufc If you don’t dance like this at our wedding party then you’re not coming."

Old woman thrills people on street with sweet legwork

Meanwhile, Nigeria's number 1 news site, Legit.ng, previously reported that an old woman had wowed people on a street as he did the legwork and twerked hard like a youngster.

Not minding her age, the old woman with eyes closed broke into leg dance moves in rhythm with the song playing in the background and continued this for some seconds.

She showed her twerking skill from the legwork as she performed on a man who happened to have been watching her dance for a while.

In the cute video shared on Instagram by @bachatastyle, the man stood speechless while her twerking lasted on him. People stood stunned at the old woman's energy exuded like one in their youth.

Source: YEN.com.gh