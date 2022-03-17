A group of women showed squatting moves to Beyonce's Younce song as they participated in the #DropitChallenge

In the video, the women went down in a perfect cue to the song despite putting on blouses and wrappers

Many Nigerians who reacted to their video were surprised that the Christian mothers also caught the viral dance bug

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Beyonce's 2014 banger, Younce, has caused a massive social media trend called #DropItChallenge in 2022, many years after it was released.

The latest set of people to join the challenge is a group of Christian mothers. In a video shared by Kiki Mordi on Twitter, the women stood in a circle.

Many people were wowed by their moves on social media. Photo source: @kikimordi

Source: Twitter

They loved it

Just as the song went "Gimme some!", all of them squatted in a cool reaction to the song that has taken social media by storm.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

A bespectacled fair woman among them seemed to be enjoying the song much as she struck a pose of someone who was about to twerk.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 60,000 views with thousands of reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@NUkeachu said:

"Confraternity of Christian mothers edition."

@BIG__EFE said:

"You see that fair woman at the right she’s their leader in this challenge see as she’s telling them to calm down."

@rachael_babs said:

"Ahaan. Awon mummies with Megan knees!"

@Chizybae said:

"These mothers dey try hard to keep it down cause if uniform Aswear, e remain small make that fair woman loose guard. commot camera, these mamas will scatter dance floor."

@GozmanFlan said:

"Light skin mama far right bout to let her demons loose."

@Hafsat_nawani said:

"Omo Beyonce has just been causing madness."

@Acel_dev said:

"Almost twerked with CCM wrapper. Lmfao."

@Somyy__N said:

"The light skinned woman looks like she's having the time of her life."

Lady in Heels Leads Young Men in Dance Lesson with Intense Energy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

Source: YEN.com.gh