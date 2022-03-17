Christian Mothers Join #DropItChallenge With Cool Squat Move, 1 of Them Tries to Twerk, Video Goes Viral
- A group of women showed squatting moves to Beyonce's Younce song as they participated in the #DropitChallenge
- In the video, the women went down in a perfect cue to the song despite putting on blouses and wrappers
- Many Nigerians who reacted to their video were surprised that the Christian mothers also caught the viral dance bug
Beyonce's 2014 banger, Younce, has caused a massive social media trend called #DropItChallenge in 2022, many years after it was released.
The latest set of people to join the challenge is a group of Christian mothers. In a video shared by Kiki Mordi on Twitter, the women stood in a circle.
They loved it
Just as the song went "Gimme some!", all of them squatted in a cool reaction to the song that has taken social media by storm.
A bespectacled fair woman among them seemed to be enjoying the song much as she struck a pose of someone who was about to twerk.
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 60,000 views with thousands of reactions.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
@NUkeachu said:
"Confraternity of Christian mothers edition."
@BIG__EFE said:
"You see that fair woman at the right she’s their leader in this challenge see as she’s telling them to calm down."
@rachael_babs said:
"Ahaan. Awon mummies with Megan knees!"
@Chizybae said:
"These mothers dey try hard to keep it down cause if uniform Aswear, e remain small make that fair woman loose guard. commot camera, these mamas will scatter dance floor."
@GozmanFlan said:
"Light skin mama far right bout to let her demons loose."
@Hafsat_nawani said:
"Omo Beyonce has just been causing madness."
@Acel_dev said:
"Almost twerked with CCM wrapper. Lmfao."
@Somyy__N said:
"The light skinned woman looks like she's having the time of her life."
Lady in Heels Leads Young Men in Dance Lesson with Intense Energy
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.
The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.
In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.
