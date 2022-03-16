One of the baby mamas of blogger Zionfelix has flaunted her lovely son in a beautiful video she shared

Erica was seen in the video with her son as they embarked on a trip by air

The pretty Erica gained prominence online after it came out that she was carrying the baby of Zionfelix

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Erica, the baby mama of award-winning Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix known in real life as Felix Adomako Mensah, has been shared a new video while flaunting their son.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Erica was seen posing with her son as they went on a trip by air.

The mother and son were seen playing as they sat close to the window of the plane which was way up in the skies.

Zionfelix's Baby Mama And Son. Source: adom_jnr_21

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The proud mother was seen beaming with smiles as she showed off her bundle of joy and successfully managed to keep his identity hidden by showing just his hair and hands.

It is yet to be known where the mother and son were heading towards but one thing remains clear - they were enjoying the flight.

The video which was posted on the Instagram page of Felix Adomako Jnr was captioned:

"My true love bless the day you were born"

Fans Of Erica React To The Video

Many fans and followers of the pretty young lady took to the comment section to react to the video she shared.

haickantoinette reiterated the caption:

"My true love"

aziznadia3 came in with the comment:

"Children re blessings especially your first child the love is always different"

godlove.pokuaa also wrote:

"My boy all grown up…!!!"

bellaobaa had this to say:

"Loves of my life"

Chief Of Staff Frema Opare Denies Gifting Afia Schwar GHC50k For Dad's Funeral; Video Drops

Ghana's current chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has reportedly denied claims that she gifted Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa GHC50,000.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a panellist, Kwamena Duncan, on Kwami Sefa-Kayi's morning show indicated that the office of the chief of staff denied the claims.

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare's reaction comes after a number of aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party went up in arms over the gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh