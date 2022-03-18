A young man has wowed many people online with his fast legwork influenced by Portable's Zazo Virus song

In a video, his schoolmates gathered at his back in a corridor as he used all his energy to make sure they had good entertainment

Many people who reacted to his clip online wondered where he got his energy from as some said he never minded his footwear

A young Nigerian man in a video shared by Yabaleft Online took legwork dance to another level with unimaginable energy as he entertained his fellow students.

Gathered at a balcony, they all formed a crowd behind him as he demonstrated smooth dance moves that held them spellbound.

People were entertained

Despite wearing slippers, the man moved his legs at a very fast pace. His quick transition from the popular gbese moves to Zazo Zeh hand dance was nothing short of excellent.

A crowd stood with smiling faces that reflected they were satisfied with the good show he gave them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the young man's dance video

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 34,000 likes.

We compiled some of the reactions below:

_fateemmah said:

"Sweet but he must get a lot of slippers oo."

billion_income said:

"Where una see food chop to get energy?"

akwaibom_girl said:

"Ah he might not be from the trenches nowww. Nawa oh see as you just degrade am. It’s the way his toes are coming out from his slides for me sha."

biso_bisooo said:

"If they match you while doing this woran woran legwork."

damilola_candy said:

"Soft, wooooooo comman Marry me."

amina_minaah said:

"That virus dance na real virus, I can do it in my head."

d_real_kels said:

"E Dey sweet me abeg."

__bolu__mhoore___ said:

"Na we wey dem born for trenches fit relate."

Man amazed people with his legwork

Meanwhile, Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng, earlier reported that a young Nigerian man in a video wowed many people as he displayed some very fast moves with his legs.

In a video shared by @_____mm___ on TikTok, the man danced to music coming out from a Bluetooth speaker as people surrounded him.

Among the crowd were two ladies who sat down and watched the young man in awe. He danced so much that he 'skidded' towards the speaker on the bare floor.

