A mother's love for her special needs child has been rewarded after she earlier spoke about her commitment towards him

People who saw how bad the family was living contributed the sum of $50,000. for them which was used to change their lives

A part of the money got the family's home rebuilt and furnished and used to establish a business for them

A family with a special needs child has got reason to smile again after a kind stranger shared their story of how they have been struggling to make ends meet.

A man known as Murphslife on Instagram earlier interviewed them as the mother of the home said she cannot abandon her child because he is disabled to die of hunger.

The woman cried in a video when she saw her blessings. Photo source: @murphslife

Help came for them

The special needs child's brother also spoke about how he always sits beside him and takes good care of him.

Shortly after their video was posted, the man was able to use his social media popularity to gather the sum of $50,000 (N20,775,000).

Volunteers came together and built the family a new home. Part of the money was also used to get a truck and farm produces for the family to sell and make money.

Woman got help

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian content creator on Facebook, Timi Agbaje, gave an update on a woman who funnily refers to herself as Swagga Mama.

In an interview in December 2021, the woman mumbled all her words together as she tried hard to sound elitist with her funny accent.

Days after the interview that same year, the man returned with the good news that someone gave her N50,000 for Christmas.

