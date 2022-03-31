They Said No Man Will Marry Me: Lady Who Works as Welder Speaks in Video, People Praise Her
- A 23-year-old Nigerian lady, Blessing Asoko, has said that being a female welder made many people conclude that she will not get a husband
- Blessing revealed that though she had seen an opportunity to seek an easy way out in making it in life, she chose to rely on her handwork
- Many Nigerians who watched her video interview were full of praises for the lady as some prayed that her big breakthrough will come soon
A Nigerian lady, Blessing Asoko from Benin, has spoken about her life and the struggles she has been facing as a female welder.
In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Blessing said that she has had to deal with people’s insults, even from friends, who said that she can never see a man marrying her because of her job.
I believe in handwork
The lady stated that though she had the opportunity to go abroad and work as a prostitute, she declined because she believes so much in handwork.
The 23-year-old lady added that her eyes drip water at night because of the sparks she faces every day. She sometimes deals with electric shocks.
God will make a way
Blessing revealed that despite every hardship she faces, she believes God will make a way for her one day. She advised young girls who cannot go to school to busy themselves in productive endeavours.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Ven Joe Eziaghighala said:
"Congratulations my dear daughter. There is dignity in labour. You are listed for greatness. Be focused. You are surely going to excel."
Victoria Edward said:
"God bless you beautiful daughter of Zion God bless the works of your hands in Jesus name Amen."
Olly Cynth said:
"God bless your hustle my dear.... There's no age limit in education. U can still further even in your husband's house so keep it up I'm super duper proud of you."
Ifeoma Okeke said:
"Great job sweetie, I pray you travel overseas where you will earn more earn more respect as well. Greater height my dear."
Philomena Ejehionkin Agbonifo said:
"Watching you with so much tears of Joy, ur passion for ur job is what I love. Favor will find you soon dear. I pray for more strength and connection."
