A 23-year-old Nigerian lady, Blessing Asoko, has said that being a female welder made many people conclude that she will not get a husband

Blessing revealed that though she had seen an opportunity to seek an easy way out in making it in life, she chose to rely on her handwork

Many Nigerians who watched her video interview were full of praises for the lady as some prayed that her big breakthrough will come soon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian lady, Blessing Asoko from Benin, has spoken about her life and the struggles she has been facing as a female welder.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Blessing said that she has had to deal with people’s insults, even from friends, who said that she can never see a man marrying her because of her job.

The lady said that she loves her job as a welder. Photo source: BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

I believe in handwork

The lady stated that though she had the opportunity to go abroad and work as a prostitute, she declined because she believes so much in handwork.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The 23-year-old lady added that her eyes drip water at night because of the sparks she faces every day. She sometimes deals with electric shocks.

God will make a way

Blessing revealed that despite every hardship she faces, she believes God will make a way for her one day. She advised young girls who cannot go to school to busy themselves in productive endeavours.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Ven Joe Eziaghighala said:

"Congratulations my dear daughter. There is dignity in labour. You are listed for greatness. Be focused. You are surely going to excel."

Victoria Edward said:

"God bless you beautiful daughter of Zion God bless the works of your hands in Jesus name Amen."

Olly Cynth said:

"God bless your hustle my dear.... There's no age limit in education. U can still further even in your husband's house so keep it up I'm super duper proud of you."

Ifeoma Okeke said:

"Great job sweetie, I pray you travel overseas where you will earn more earn more respect as well. Greater height my dear."

Philomena Ejehionkin Agbonifo said:

"Watching you with so much tears of Joy, ur passion for ur job is what I love. Favor will find you soon dear. I pray for more strength and connection."

Meet Ghanaian Mom and Female Vulcaniser Breaking Barriers in the Male-dominated Field

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian women are thriving in fields that were once considered a preserve of men. Joyce Korkor has carved a niche for herself in the male-dominated automobile sector.

The venturesome woman is living proof that when the realisation of a dream fails, the strength to move on must be sustained.

Affectionately called Obaa Yaa, Korkor, who is in her mid-30s, originally wanted a career in the military but could not pursue her passion for conjugal reasons. She got married at the age of 21 years old.

Source: YEN.com.gh