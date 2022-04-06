A Nigerian TikToker braved it all and decided to dance to DJ YK's Who Dey Come inside a church

Church members were surprised by his sudden dance and thought he was actually possessed by the devil

People who saw his video had mixed reactions to it as some wanted to know if the pastor invited him

A young Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @juddyyo has perhaps taken his content creation game too far.

The man who is known for seizing attention by dancing in unexpected places took his move to a church.

People gave him space and looked at his performance. Photo source: TikTok/@juddyyo

Church members surprised

The TikToker @juddyyo stood on the aisle beside a man as it looked like service just ended. He started dancing to Who Dey Come (Cruise Beat) by DJ YK.

The person who was close to him had to quickly give him space. Other church members were stunned as they looked at him.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

You are brave

Below are some of the reactions:

ATARAH said:

"This is how we dance in celestial on a normal day."

Kamil said:

"The woman wearing the glasses doesn’t want you anywhere near her kids."

di.vine said:

"RESPECT GOD."

Mhiz Diana568 said:

"The woman on glasses, her facial expression, is like watin do this one."

olaitanokunade said:

"Once your deliverance is smooth please do another video."

Modupcee said:

"Seriously in my church you go even see people that will join you."

litteprin4 said:

"Assembly church go soon carry u, I trust dat church."

Giftedhandz said:

"Omooo ya so funny see the way they looking at u yet ya not distracted."

user1634555651830 said:

"This made my day. All this spiritual parents."

