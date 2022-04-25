A talented Ghanaian woman has got many talking on social media after a video of herself surfaced online

She was seen skillfully playing a set of drums in church while people danced with impressive energy

@pavan_rana28 commented: "What man can do, a few cool women can do or do better"

A video of an elderly Ghanaian woman in church has recently stirred up massive conversations on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @securenation_ saw the woman energetically and passionately playing a set of drums in church while the priest and other church members danced.

Ghanaian grandma on show Photo credit: securenation/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The senior citizen was seen wearing a departmental uniform.

Many who saw the video seemed very impressed with how talented the woman is and took to the comments section to applaud her. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 166,000 views with almost 7,000 likes and 80 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@pavan_rana28 commented:

What man can do, a few cool women can do or do better.

@roquetta07 replied:

Amazing but you just know that if you mess around, one of her slaps will be lethal.

@sheassistgh shared:

This reminds me of my high school days. Holy Child... the girls were doing it easy koraa

From @greenonion19________food:

Energy paaaa dis She will come home and be asking of food

From @dedossti:

Mum you do all,no need to pay collection today

@justshootitnana wrote:

She’s drumming yes, will the best female beat the best male in drumming?

Watch the full video linked here.

Source: YEN.com.gh