A Nigerian pastor in Benin, Victor Ativie, spoke about how Osinachi Nwachuckwu's husband always kept her money

Pastor Victor said it was easy to hate the woman going by the way her husband talked about her ministration fee

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video of the pastor wondered why people are only just speaking up

A Nigerian pastor, Victor Ativie, has in a video spoken about late singer Osinachi Nwachukwu and her husband.

The clergyman said that the woman was always under intense pressure. He recalled that the last time she came to minister in his church, the singer was afraid and could not stay longer because of her husband.

The pastor said the gospel singer's husband was carnal in the way he talks about money. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial, Vanguard

Source: UGC

He discussed money with passion

In a video shared by Linda Ikeji, he said that the way her husband used to discuss money to be paid to his wife always sounded so carnal.

Pastor Ativie cautioned against staying married in an abusive relationship. He added that the man hid the money they paid her.

According to the cleric, Nwachukwu’s husband never told her they had sent money to her and the woman had to call them. He described the husband as an evil man and a lazy person. The pastor said the husband commercialized the anointing in his wife’s life.

Watch the video below:

Nobody said anything while Osinachi was alive

A number of Nigerians are wondering why people are just speaking up now that the gospel is dead. Below are some of the reactions to the pastor's video:

shopevrytin1 said:

"The man sef fit dey use juju on her."

psalmydgreat said:

"The back up voice isn't really needed, especially for a sensitive topic like this."

kurubohmichael said:

"People are seeing those evil act from her husband when she was alive but nobody said anything or come to her rescue. now she is death everyone is showing concern."

uvoviventerprise said:

"Well i dont blame all her colleagues speakong up now. It was her duty to act, they wouldnt have done much if she didnt want to leave. U know how it is when u tell someone the truth and u turn out to be the enemy esp when it comes to rlshp matters. Na waoh. Pure case of had i known."

fabsjoky1 said:

"If you see something, say something early enough to prevent temporary or permanent damage. It is well! I come in peace."

Source: YEN.com.gh