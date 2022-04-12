A kind young man, Zachery Derenoiwski, asked a stranger to help him with $2 (GH¢15+) because he left his wallet at home

Without hesitation, the woman agreed to pay for the socks he already picked for his daughter at a supermarket

Zachery called her back, rewarded the stranger with the sum of $500 (GH¢3,817.76) much to her surprise, and hugged her

A young man, Zachery Derenoiwski, approached a stranger in a supermarket, asking her to help pay for the socks he just bought.

He said he needed $2 (GH¢15+) to pay for the items which were for his daughter. After the woman said 'yes' to him, he was amazed and called her back.

The woman was very happy about the money she got. Photo source: @mdmotivator

More blessed to give

When he asked her why she agreed to pay without a second thought, the woman quoted Acts 20 vs 35 and said:

"It is more blessed to give than to receive."

Zachery explained that he was trying to test her kindness and gave her $500 (GH¢3,817.76) as a reward for her charity. The woman was surprised.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 1,700 comments when it was reshared by Tunde Ednut

Below are some of the reactions:

irving_olyk said:

"That’s the key. The more you give, the more you receive."

marichuy____ said:

"Humanity starts with you."

sophykanz said:

"She didn't even hesitate, she's so genuine, God bless her heart now she got 250 times wat she was willing to spend for a stranger Glory to God indeed."

diva__ella said:

"Givers never lack. I’m always touched to see love for humanity and that’s why one of my prayers is to be so blessed to be a blessing to people."

emmyann39 said:

"May we always experience and meet human with humanity."

simmytatty said:

"She was very attentive & at the same time watchful of him, yet she offered to pay. Humanity still pays."

