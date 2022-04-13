A young Nigerian lady living in the UK has stirred reactions on social media after she spoke Yoruba to her dogs

The lady was happy that her dogs are learning Yoruba words well after they obeyed her command

Many people were entertained by the video as some said that even her Yoruba pronunciations are not clear enough

A young Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions on social media after a video where she was speaking to her dogs surfaced online.

In a clip that has since gone viral, the lady behind the camera instructed her dogs in the Yoruba language.

The dogs obeyed her

Immediately she asked them to move to their cage in Yoruba words spoken with a UK accent, the pets listened and acted accordingly.

Words layered on the video read:

"Both learning Yoruba well."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 20,000 likes when it was reshared by Yabaleft Online.

We compiled some of the reactions below:

mojoyinoluwa._ said:

"Elosi keji. Keji ko Bukola ni."

iyanuoluwanelson said:

"Her own yoruba sef no too clear."

colorido_imagery said:

"Your Yoruba na him dey sounds like Chinese."

djvikkilee said:

"They heard cage and now! It’s not the over baked Yoruba abeg."

presh__da__pearl said:

"She even dressed up her dogs."

wurami_baby said:

"Person wey dey teach dem sev no sabi Yoruba kinni elosikeji."

weightlossbynelly said:

"She de even add English Accent to d yoruba,..Nawa."

spotlightmediatech_ said:

"Even u need to learn Yoruba, u wan Dey teach dogs Wetin u dunno."

oheeza said:

"Reminds me of my cousin's @cuppymusic dogs , Dudu and Funfun."

Source: YEN.com.gh