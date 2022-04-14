A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom has sparked reactions on Twitter as he sought advice on an issue of love

According to him, his crush advises that he leaves everything he has in the UK and relocate to Nigeria

The Nigerian enquired from netizens whether he should heed her relocation suggestion and 'follow love'

A UK-based Nigerian has sought advice from social media users on whether he should relocate to his home country for love or remain abroad.

The man with the handle @McCartney000 shared on Twitter a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat he had with his supposed crush that stirred his dilemmic situation.

She advised him to relocate to Nigeria. Photo Credit: @McCartney000

In the chat, the man had expressed how he so much wanted to be with her.

The lady responded by telling him to leave everything in the UK and move down to Nigeria if he truly wants to be with her.

According to her, he should choose love over everything.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Oni_Omokehinde said:

"Me I sha know that God tried His best in bringing you out of the Miry clay."

@MogajiofLagos said:

"Come to Nigeria. When she sees the chance to leave you here, she wouldn't hesitate."

@Zyyfootwears said:

"You guys should kuku marry if you’re really choosing each other. Move to the UK together.

"I believe UK is more favourable than whatever you want to startup at Surulere.

"Speak with her and make plans together, you guys will be fine. Good luck."

@Willyrep said:

"Please don't. There is nothing wrong in you establishing the Vet right here in Nigeria while you monitor and see its progress from overseas at least like an experiment ut please, don't relocate back."

@CHUKWUNOMNSO said:

"Listen to her, aside the vet clinic you can still open Igbobi and employ people to work for you. Love conquers all."

Nurse dumps Nigerian boyfriend who sponsored her movement to the UK

Meanwhile, Nigeria's news site, Legit.ng, previously reported that a Nigerian nurse had dumped her boyfriend who spent about N1m in sponsoring her relocation to the UK.

@akunesiobike12 shared the incident on Twitter, stating that it happened to his friend who resides in the UK.

According to the Twitter user, his friend gave the lady who is a nurse money for IELTS and CBT exams to fulfil her dream of relocating to the UK.

Upon settling in the UK, the lady said she didn't find him attractive anymore and needed to prioritise her career, hence the need for them to break up. Shattered by what she told him, the man had driven to her place for a face-to-face conversation but was given cold treatment.

