Ghanaians must develop the habit of saving money. I know it's not easy, but it's well worth it. Consider this: If you save 500ghc per day for 21 days, you'll have GH¢10,500 at the end of the month. You will save GH¢126,000 over the course of a year. That’s over $16,500. Not bad

Reactions from social media users

Gyebi Emmanuel

Ghc500 is our monthly salary. We rent and pay bills from it so what's he talking about? This is why I hate rich and fortunate people's MOTIVATIONAL QUOTES.

Nana Poku D-zone

Most who work receive 500gh as salary and even less. So if the person plan not to even eat a whole month and save the 500gh a month, light & other bills won't allow him/her have peace. #Hell_Aba_Ghana

Morrien Achiaa

Our salary can't even meet our basic means, but I tell you Mr. Motivator, a man who drives his father's car is not allowed to talk in the council of men who own their own bicycles.

See the post below

