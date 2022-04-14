Global site navigation

People

Just save GH¢500 a day & you'll have more than GH¢10k a month - Man causes stir with financial advice

by  Ebenezer Quist

Ghanaians must develop the habit of saving money. I know it's not easy, but it's well worth it. Consider this: If you save 500ghc per day for 21 days, you'll have GH¢10,500 at the end of the month. You will save GH¢126,000 over the course of a year. That’s over $16,500. Not bad

Young man looking excited
Young man looking excited Photo credit: FG Trade via
Source: Getty Images

Reactions from social media users

Gyebi Emmanuel

Ghc500 is our monthly salary. We rent and pay bills from it so what's he talking about? This is why I hate rich and fortunate people's MOTIVATIONAL QUOTES.

Nana Poku D-zone

Most who work receive 500gh as salary and even less. So if the person plan not to even eat a whole month and save the 500gh a month, light & other bills won't allow him/her have peace. #Hell_Aba_Ghana

Morrien Achiaa

Our salary can't even meet our basic means, but I tell you Mr. Motivator, a man who drives his father's car is not allowed to talk in the council of men who own their own bicycles.

Source: YEN.com.gh

