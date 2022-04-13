A gentleman suspected to be in Ghana has shared an interesting story about being in a relationship with his friend's mother

According to him, he and the woman have kept the relationship a secret but now she wants to make it public

Unsure about how to handle the issue, the young man shared his plight in an anonymous letter and got some interesting reactions

A young man has turned social media upside down with an anonymous narration of an ordeal he is currently facing in his love relationship.

In a post shared on the Twitter account Jodel Hub with the handle @JodelHub, the gentleman who is suspected to be Ghanaian revealed that he is in a secret relationship with the mother of a friend of his.

According to him, everything has been going on well until now as the woman has decided to make their relationship public, which is an act that he dreads so much and is unsure how to handle it.

Picture of man looking worried Photo credit: Effi via

Source: Getty Images

Advice from social media users

Netizens reached into the wells of wisdom to bring out some useful tips, suggestions and comments for the young man.

Below were some of their thoughts.

@Abdulra26456062 said:

We all know women marry their father’s age mate every day. Why not the other way round if she the single mom loves him? Never a crime since it’s mutual consent. If me being the guy, And feeling the support from the single mom improves my life, will definitely stick to her.

@3_13_4 commented:

There are people here who think a young guy can't genuinely get attracted to an older woman without the thought of getting money from her. Yea he exists, we like older women more

@greylagoon9296 said:

He shouldn't open up to her friend, but rather leave the decision to her friend's mother to do it.... and trust me she can't do it.. also threaten to leave her if she tells your friend. corner her with it and be firm on it. while letting her know u like her but won't take any threat.

See the post below

Source: YEN.com.gh