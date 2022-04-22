A talented father has been sighted dancing wildly inside a room with a little girl watching and brimming with smiles

The man danced like young blood, jumping and doing some very acrobatic dance styles that have shocked many online

Even the girl had to run away when the dance got hotter that it appeared the room could no longer contain the man

An energetic man has been sighted doing some very acrobatic dance steps right inside a room that seemed too small for him.

A little girl who was present in the room took in the moment of wild dance dished out by the man. Another lady laughed in admiration.

The man entertained his daughter who later ran. Photo credit: @slimbulletj4

Source: UGC

Little girl runs way

But at some point, the little girl had to leave the room, probably to create a little more space for the man as he jumped up and down.

It has to be mentioned that the man is a talented dancer who properly understood the assignment at hand and carried it out very well. His moves were very strong and coordinated.

It looked like he was doing a traditional dance as he moved his body and legs very fast to the beat. The video was first shared on Tiktok by @slimbulletj4 and reposted on Facebook by Ndukwe Abigail.

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

The nice video has attracted some comments from those who have seen it. See some of the comments below:

Annabelle Basil said:

"Oh my goodness."

Onuoha Chioma Frances reacted:

"LoL but the man try shaa."

Ikechukwu Victor commented:

"Dis man must be from 042."

Alamin Kangiwa said:

"I no know why i dey smile while watching this video."

Emmanuel Onyii reacted:

"This kind of family always live happily no matter the condition."

Ema Lereta said:

"Wow. All shades of happiness & joy. Daddy doing a great job with entertainment for his family."

Debby Sing II: commented:

"She ran to goan call d rest joor to come and see daddyooo."

Source: YEN.com.gh