A video of a pretty lady showing off her well-endowed curves and flawless beauty at a swimming pool has re-emerged online

The young lady was decked out in a black spaghetti top over a short skirt that firmly held her bum as she walked by the poolside

While some netizens could not hide their admiration for her well-endowed figure and spotless skin, others questioned her sartorial selection

A video of a pretty lady showing off her well-endowed curves and unblemished beauty at a swimming pool has left some netizens thirsty.

The less than 30-second clip shows the young lady strutting her confidence by the poolside as she flaunted her voluptuous figure in tight wear.

She sported a black spaghetti top over a short skirt that firmly held her bum as she walked by the side of the pool.

Photos of a pretty lady.

Source: Instagram

Where it first emerged

The sensational footage, which first emerged on Twitter and was reposted by the local Ghanaian media outlet Atinka News, is now making the rounds online.

Although the lady is yet to be discovered, peeps have found the clip exciting as some commented on her spotless beauty, curves, confidence, and outfit.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions underneath the clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media comments

MaxDaniel asked:

''Good looks but I don't like the dress. What is she wearing?''

SamLee said:

''Wow, you'll kill me. Charley, girl doing much.''

DanielDee commented:

''Where is she going. Eeeis, all this for one person?''

EvansRock said:

''I feel you. Too much sauce for the body. Please come make we rock.''

YawBriks commented:

''Ahuafe papa. Love your moves and swag wai.''

