A video of a little boy correcting his elder sister for wearing a revealing outfit has sparked mixed reactions on social media

The lady was filming herself dancing in a revealing outfit when the boy appeared on the scene and told her to cover up

Seeing that his elder sister took the correction lightly, the boy covered her body himself using a curtain-like material she had used for her video background

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The reaction of a little boy to seeing his elder sister dancing and filming herself while scantily dressed has caused a stir on the net.

The short incident was shared by @remedyblog on Instagram and started with the fair lady doing faces at the video recorder.

He corrected his elder sister for wearing a revealing outfit. Photo Credit: @remedyblog

Source: UGC

The lady rocking a blue handless top that covered her bust began shaking her waist as she filmed herself dancing.

The lady refused to heed his advice

A little boy then shows up and reprimands her for the outfit, stressing that she should cover herself.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The kid's caution fell on deaf ears as the lady continued filming herself in the revealing outfit.

He immediately took action by using curtain-like clothing she had placed in the background to cover the lady's body.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@zinny.kay said:

"See what a grown lady is doing in front of a kid….. after una go Dey shout we’re do they learn these things from. Tufiakwa!!!!"

@vitnyempire_fx said:

"This is not funny. That's how it starts and tomorrow people will condemn the child for what he learnt from a grown aunty wey no get sense."

@uyehpatience said:

"This is how it starts and then we will start blaming schools later. Please let's allow children to be children, allow them to pass through childhood. It's very important for them. And please concerning what happened in Christland school, Try and protect your children from Por*nography. It's destroys. Most of these rich spoilt children have access to all kinds of gadgets and they learn nothing but bad things."

@castle_hairhub said:

"Na so e dey start ooo we still dey settle christland issue. Keep your kids away from things like this please protect their sanity please."

Efia Odo Causes Stir At Kwesi Arthur's Son Of Jacob Album Listening With Her Too Revealing Dress (Video)

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress and social media influencer Efia Odo, known in private life as Andrea Owusu, got tongues wagging after stepping out in a revealing outfit.

Efia Odo was one of the many stars who came out to support rapper Kwesi Arthur at the listening party of his upcoming album, Son of Jacob.

Appearing at the venue, the actress wore a black-coloured jumpsuit which was divided into two parts. While the part from her waist downwards was normal, the top was meshy which allowed people to see through it.

Source: YEN.com.gh