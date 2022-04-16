Actress Kalsoume Sinare has released photos of her daughter Keisheira Baffoe to celebrate the girl's 14th birthday

The Ghanaian former model accompanied the captivating images with a heartwarming message to her teenage daughter

Personalities in the entertainment industry and ardent fans of the actress have wished the child well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Star actress and former model Kalsoume Sinare has celebrated her daughter Keisheira Baffoe turning 14 years old with stunning photos and a heartwarming message on Friday, April 15.

The Ghanaian actress shared photo slides of the beautiful teenager sporting different outfits to mark the occasion on Instagram.

''Happy 14th birthday to my princess. May Allah's blessings and protection be upon you always. Mummy loves you always,'' she shared with the snaps.

Photos of Kalsoume Sinare and her daughter Keisheira Baffoe. Source: Kalsoume Sinare

Source: Instagram

Keisheira Baffoe was decked out in colourful dresses as she flaunted her confidence in the stunning images seen by YEN.com.gh.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As expected, the captivating images of Kalsoume Sinare's tall girl have dazzled people.

Personalities in the entertainment industry and fans have wished the child well. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Social media comments

Actress Kafuidanku commented:

''Oh my goodness, we're 14 already. May Allah continue to bless you, beautiful Kesh.

Actress Gloria Osarfo said:

''Wow, Keisheira. Oh wow happy blessed birthday to the beautiful and intelligent girl God bless you always darling.''

Actress Beverly Afaglo said:

''Eish, my baby is no more a baby HBD, Keishira.''

Lizbaffoe commented:

''Happy happy Birthday to you lovely Keisheira. Many happy returns. Hugs and Kisses.''

Actress Selly Galley said:

''So matured at 14 happy birthday to our baby girl ❤️.

Ceevero commented:

''Keisheira, dear. Happy birthday my daughter ❤.''

Kumawood Actor Marks 35th Birthday with Photos Looking Dapper and Big

Still on birthdays, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, known popularly as Lil Win, has marked clocking 35 years old with style in contemporary and traditional outfits.

The Ghanaian actor made his new milestone public with stunning photos donning a Kente cloth on Friday.

The 35-year-old actor subsequently splashed several portraits in modern and traditional ensembles that included a suit and three pieces African wear.

The Abusua Bone movie star credited God for his new age as he captioned one of the photos.

Lil Win Reportedly Holds Private Wedding with America-based Baby Mama

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Lil Win has married his American-based baby mama, Maame Serwah, in a private ceremony.

In the video on Instagram, the baby mama is seen dressed in a white gown with ladies dressed like maids of honour all around her.

The wall was decorated with balloons and flowers, and the word “BRIDE” is boldly pasted on the wall.

Source: YEN.com.gh