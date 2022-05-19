A social media user named Naezrah has flaunted her beauty and confidence in photos that show her in unusual makeup

The young stunner also appeared in the pictures on Twitter wearing an elaborate hairdo with colours coordinating with her face beat

Several people who saw the images were blown off by her innovativeness as they showered her with compliments

A creative young stunner with the Twitter name Naezrah has flexed her beauty and confidence in photos that show her in unusual makeup and elaborate hairdo.

The young lady uploaded two photos rocking the colours of the rainbow on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Her face beat coordinated with her hairstyle in the attention-grabbing images that have got netizens talking.

Sharing the photos, Naezrah wrote:

''Metallic rainbow-bright undereye,'' she said, adding in the comment section that ''this one was so pretty but so hard to catch all colors on camera with my filming lights''.

The pictures have since garnered reactions from social media users. At the time of writing this report, the post had amassed 2,842 retweets, 191 quote tweets, and over 26,000 likes.

How her followers reacted

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@DevoneDer observed:

''The game has been improved & will never be the same.''

@JeremyK40689240 said:

''The way you’re so incredibly pretty is so rude.''

@dattebaeyo commented:

''Innovation at work! Deserves all the credit and love this look is opal personified!''

@Kapi_o_lani said:

''At this point, it just ain’t fair! You ain’t taking your foot off our necks! I like it!''

@putonmyriotgear said:

''You never miss. Not once. An icon.''

