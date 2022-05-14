Movie personality Joselyn Dumas has released a candid photo showing her beauty with minimal makeup and natural hair

The movie A-lister uploaded the photo on Instagram rocking braids and almost no beauty product

Fans and followers who headed to the comment section of her post gushed over her unblemished skin

Star actress, Joselyn Dumas, has glowed in a candid photo in which she shows off her natural hair and face with minimal makeup.

The Ghanaian movie A-lister who is famed for her notable roles in award-winning movies and fashion qualities flexed her confidence in the rare snap.

Unlike most of the images on her Instagram page, where she displays her classy fashion credentials, the actress had a minimal look in the new frame.

Photos of Joselyn Dumas. Source: Joselyn Dumas

Source: Instagram

Captioning the new photo, Joselyn Dumas said:

''Oh, my braids! No wig. I'm going places just like this!''

Fans of the actress have complimented her gorgeous looks. YEN.com.gh selected some of the remarks below:

Officialsade said:

''Naturally glowing ❣️.''

Issofoo commented:

''And you look good ❤️.''

Cruzian.jae said:

''I have always loved your braid. They fit you!''

Medlinboss commented:

''Because you look beautiful.''

Official_djneto said:

''When are you coming to Abuja? I’m taking the wristband in your hand. By the way, you look beautiful even without makeup.''

Ahmedokocha said:

''You look amazing always dear.''

Shortypeng commented:

''That's alright any hairstyle you rock goes well on you Queen.''

See the photo below:

Joselyn Dumas Drops Photos

