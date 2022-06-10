A well-endowed lady has challenged US-based Togolese TikToker Bhadie Kelly with her own dancing video

A well-endowed lady has challenged US-based Togolese TikToker Bhadie Kelly with her eye-catching dance moves and turned heads on social media.

Over the past few days, Kelly has dominated the trends and fast become an online sensation because of her exciting dance videos, with many fixated on her 'perfect' beauty.

After going viral online, particularly on TikTok and Twitter, several admirers have reproduced their version of Kelly's videos based on her moves, while others mimicked her style.

Photos of a well-endowed lady and TikToker Bhadie Kelly. Source: djmarkgh

Source: Instagram

360 dancing moves

In a clip spotted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Djmarkgh, the well-endowed lady, not Kelly, gives a 360 turn as she showed off her dance moves.

She flaunted her confidence and shapely figure in a white knee-length dress as she danced at an occasion.

Many people who watched the clip complimented her beautiful figure.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Iam_tsingi said:

''Heloopo! Well done, sir.''

Manasseh_eboue commented:

''Herh chale .''

Miztascott said:

''Herhh .''

Kobbychronix replied

''@miztascott You naaaa you go come comment that’s my friend though. She is single.''

